In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Olpad constituency (AC no.155) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2029. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Olpad is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Mukeshbhai Zinabhai won Olpad Assembly constituency seat after securing 147828 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Bakrola Yogendrasinh Chandrasinh by a margin of 61578 votes.

In 2017, Olpad constituency had 359736 voters, including 191621 males and 168110 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.



The Olpad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 60.312% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.