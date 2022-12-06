Gujarat Election: Sojitra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sojitra constituency (AC no.114) in Anand district went to polls on December 5, 2080. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Sojitra is a legislative assembly constituency in Anand district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Punambhai Madhabhai Parmar won Sojitra Assembly constituency seat after securing 72423 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Vipulkumar Vinubhai by a margin of 2388 votes.



In 2017, Sojitra constituency had 199486 voters, including 104225 males and 95256 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.



The Sojitra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.041% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.