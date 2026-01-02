<p>Mumbai: Marking the New Year with a significant contribution to Sahyadri rock climbing, Pune-based adventure and mountaineering club Giripremi’s climbers successfully completed an ascent on the virgin cliffs near Telni Waterfall, establishing two new traditional climbing routes. </p><p>The climbs were carried out on a distinct rock pinnacle resembling an elephant’s trunk, owing to which the newly developed routes have been named “Gajmukh.”</p><p>The expedition was led by Varun Bhagwat. The climbing team included Advait Deo, Krishna Dhokale, Kaushal Vadnere, and Ajinkya Manjare, with essential logistical and safety support provided by Mihir Jadhav, Om Navgire, Shaunak Thorat, and Sandeep Ghag.</p>.Mountains as a living archive of memory.<p>The north-facing (left) ‘Gajmukh’ crack route, approximately 150 feet (45 metres) high, was led by Kaushal Vadnere, with Ajinkya Manjare climbing as the second. </p><p>The route follows a natural crack system and was completed using traditional protection methods.</p><p>The south-facing (right) ‘Gajmukh’ crack route, also around 150 feet (45 metres) in height, was climbed in a multi-pitch style. </p>.<p>The first pitch was led by Dhokale, followed by the second pitch led by Deo. This route featured a technically demanding overhanging section, adding to its overall complexity.</p><p>Both teams reached the summit safely, adhering strictly to established safety norms and ethical traditional climbing practices. </p>.Ends of the Earth: In their 60s, three Indians celebrate friendship with trips to Arctic, Antarctica.<p>Detailed technical information, including route grades and protection specifics, will be released by Giripremi in due course.</p><p>Through this initiative, Giripremi continues its efforts to promote responsible, nature-respecting traditional climbing in the Sahyadri region. The organisation congratulates all participants on the successful ascent and extends its best wishes to the climbing community for a safe and successful year ahead.</p>