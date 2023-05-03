45% of Cong, BJP, JD(S) candidates fielded in Karnataka Assembly elections face criminal cases

About 45 per cent of the of the candidates from Congress, BJP and JD(S) contesting Karnataka elections face criminal cases, with nearly 30 per cent of them accused of serious offences, including rape and murder, a new report by ADR said.

The latest report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Wednesday is based on the assessment of affidavits filed by the candidates for the election. At least 49 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

The ADR's report highlights serious criminal cases (assault, murder and rape; non-bailable offences with 5+ years of punishment, electoral officence among others). Among the major parties, 69 of the 221 from the Congress, 66 of the 224 from the BJP, 52 of the 208 from JD(S), and 30 of the 208 from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against them.

The number went up further when all candidates with criminal cases were considered: a total of 458 candidates have declared such cases. Among the 653 fielded by the Congress, the BJP and the JD(S), 288 (44 per cent) face criminal cases.

Katyayini Chamaraj, ADR State Coordinator, noted that while the cases themselves should help people to evaluate the candidates, it was time for changes in rules to bar at least those candidates in whose cases chargesheets have been filed.

"The idea of equality before the law must be upheld. There are 3.3 lakh undertrials in jail because they could not get bail whereas people with serious cases have become ministers. Petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking reforms have been referred to the Parliament but it is clear that political parties have no interest in such measures," she said.

IIMB professor Trilochan Shastri said the rising criminalisation coincides with the increase in the number of candidates who are crorepatis. "As many as 35 candidates face attempted murder cases. Why are political parties giving tickets to such persons? In 25 per cent of the constituencies in Karnataka, voters don't have a choice of a candidate who doesn't face serious cases. It is time people understand their candidate before voting," he said.