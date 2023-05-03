Allah will see who you vote for in Karnataka polls: Congress leader and Bidar MLA Rahim Khan

In an emotional speech to the people of the Muslim community, Bidar MLA and Congress candidate Rahim Khan on Wednesday said, "Allah will keep watch on whom you have voted for in the Assembly election."

Addressing campaigning in Bidar, Khan said that an impersonator had entered into the fray to buy voters by paying a few thousands rupees. He also appealed to the voters not to sell their conscience.

Pointing out that a conspiracy was afoot to snatch the seat belonging to the Muslims by spoiling his name, Khan said that support from all communities would be required to secure his victory. Accusing the BJP of trying to bring a law more dangerous than the The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), he said that the ruling party is planning to imprison innocent Muslim people through this.

“God will definitely ask you for whom you have pressed the button at the time of voting. He will see whether you have supported the person of conscience or not in the election. An impersonator has entered into the election to buy the votes. Does Islam teach you to sell your votes?,” Rahim Khan said.

Stating that Karnataka has strong traditions and a history of nurturing great people like Tipu Sultan, Dr B R Ambedkar and Basavanna, Khan claimed that people of all communities love him in the constituency. He also said that the situation was becoming worse in the country, with the BJP government targeting Muslims and Christians.