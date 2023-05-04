Alliance with Sena confined to Maharashtra: Cong's Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that party's alliance with Shiva Sena (UBT) was only in Maharashtra and it does not have any alliance with it outside the state. "We are campaigning in Karnataka for Congress candidates in election fray and secular forces, including Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), should ensure that division of votes should not benefit BJP," he said.

Chavan told reporters here on Thursday that Sena was a party that has broken in two factions in Maharashtra and "we are not concerned with it". "Alliance with Sena was confined to Maharashtra. Congress and Sena were free to field candidates against each other outside the state. We are also not in alliance with MES. Hence, shall work for victory of Congress candidates."

Votes polled by MES candidates could also be spoiler for Congress candidates in some Assembly constituencies in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, he refuted allegations by Sena Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut that Congress leaders from Maharashtra, who had accompanied him on a flight to Belagavi on Wednesday, had brought huge cash to fund Congress candidates contesting elections against MES.

Regarding Congress announcing ban on Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, Chavan said, BJP too in its manifesto has included that "religious fundamentalist and terror organisations" will be banned in the state and special forces would be formed to contain them. Congress has named one such organisation, he said.

"We too believe in religion and offer prayers at home. There was no need to make public exhibition of it. BJP leaders who have been chanting Hanuman Chalisa at public places in the wake of election, could have done such acts earlier too, he added.