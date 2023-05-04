Cong will redevelop all historical Anjaneya Swamy temples in Karnataka: Shivakumar

KPCC President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that Congress will come up with a special programme to redevelop all historical Anjaneya Swamy temples in the state. Anjanadri development board would be established, he added. Reacting to the controversy for the announcement in Congress' manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal, he also said that the issue would not cause any problem for the party and the Congress will come to power in Karnataka.

"We, especially Kannadigas are the devotees of Anjaneya as we believe that Anjaneya was born here. To strengthen that feeling, we will do all that. We will come up with organisations in each district which will uphold principles of Anjaneya, to empower youth with various programmes," Shivakumar said.

He was speaking to media persons after offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, atop Chamundi hill on Thursday.

He reiterated, "Anjaneya or Bajarangi is different from 'Bajrang Dal' which is a political outfit. Not all those who name themselves as Anjaneya become Lord Anjaneya. We only plan to stop those indulging in moral policing, those who disrupt peace in the society and take law into their hands."

"BJP got scared of Congress' manifesto. So, they are misusing the name of Lord Anjaneya, misleading the people for political gain. Have they built any temple of Anjaneyaswamy or Srirama temple during their tenure now?" he questioned.

Shivakumar said, "I have prayed Goddess Chamundeshwari and Anjaneya for the victory of Congress and to eliminate the problems of people."

He also performed pooja at Saibaba temple in Mysuru.