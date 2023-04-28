BJP doesn't believe in politics of development: Congress' Ajoy Kumar

BJP doesn't believe in politics of development: Cong

The Congress in its manifesto has promised to develop Mangaluru as next IT and Garment industry hub of India

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 28 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 21:16 ist
Congress leader Ajoy Kumar with Rahul Gandhi. Credit: DH Photo

Former MP and AICC incharge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland Ajoy Kumar alleged that BJP does not believe in politics of development, instead wants to fool people by spreading hate.

“The BJP wants to destroy the original culture of the coast which believed in communal harmony where in world fame Mangaluru Mallige is cultivated by Christian families, sold by Muslim traders and worn by Hindu women,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

“Since the arrival of the BJP, investments to the coastal district has come down drastically. The BJP believes in division in the society. The Congress through its Dasha Sankalpa (10-point charter) for the coastal region during Praja Dhwani Yatre has announced series of programmes to bring back the old glory of Mangaluru and bring in changes in coastal city of Mangaluru," he said.

The Congress in its manifesto has promised a "Karavali Development Authority" with an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 2,500 crore and Mangaluru to be developed as next IT and Garment industry hub of India, creating new paradigm of development along with aim to create one lakh jobs in Coastal region. The Congress will give emphasis on infrastructure development for the industries to set up its base in the region, so that employment is generated. Congress wants coastal corridor to be bigger than Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor.

On guarantees of free electricity upto 200 units, free bus travel for women, and others announced by the Congress, Ajoy Kumar said, “it is not freebies. With the guarantee, people can save money and use it for other productive purposes."

