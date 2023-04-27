House-warming ceremony of Praveen Nettaru's house on April 27

Hectic preparations are under way for the house-warming ceremony of the new house built for the family of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on Thursday.

The house named ‘Praveen Nilaya’ is built on a plinth area of 2,800 square feet at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

‘’The BJP has fulfilled its promise of building a house for Praveen’s family,” BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri told reporters after inspecting the ongoing arrangement for the house-warming ceremony.

“The government, in building the house, has sent a message that party workers will never be ignored by the BJP. The government had given a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The BJP too handed over Rs 25 lakh and the Yuva Morcha had given Rs 15 lakh to the family. Praveen’s wife Nuthan was also offered a job by the government,” he said.

The house-warming ceremony will be attended by party workers, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others, Sudarshan said.

Thanking BJP and Sangha Parivar for helping realise the dream of Praveen Nettaru, his wife Nuthan said, “The house has exceeded our expectations.”

The family also expressed happiness with the quality of work undertaken. The foundation stone for the house was laid on November 2 and within a short period, the construction of the house was completed by Mugrody Constructions.

Praveen Nettaru wanted to build a house for his family but he was hacked to death by miscreants on July 26.