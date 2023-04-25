BJP govt looted Karnataka, want people to be poor: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Mysuru rally

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, in a rally in Mysuru, guaranteed that the Congress would strive to develop Karnataka and strengthen the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) if voted to power.

However, she called on people of the state to go by their own experience in the elections and base their votes on which government made their life better. "The BJP state government looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore with 40 per cent commission...They want people to remain poor. So that they don't question" Priyanka Gandhi said.

She was speaking at a Congress rally held at Helavarahundi in T Narsipura taluk, Mysuru district on Tuesday.

She said, "With the money looted by the BJP state government, they could have built 100 AIMS, 30,000 smart classes, 2,025 km NH lines, 750 km metro line, and 30 lakh houses for poor. They are supporting rich corporates and not collecting GST from them. But they are collecting GST for even the smallest commodities used by people. Rates are fixed for every post, like Rs 35 to 40 lakh for assistant professor's post, and Rs 20 lakh for junior engineer's post and so on."

"This land is built by its people, and the culture and thoughts of great people. It is painful to see the way this land is being looted. People should choose a government which will understand their problems, strive for their wellbeing, protect their culture, and light up their life," the Congress leader added.

AICC state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, MLAs Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Tanveer Sait, T Narsipura candidate H C Mahedevappa, Nanjangud candidate Darshan Druvanarayan and several other Congress leaders, including Sunil Bose, participated in the rally.

Priyanka arrived in Karnataka at the Suttur helipad and joined the event. She subsequently left for Hanur of Chamarajnagar district to participate in an interaction programme with women. She will participate in a roadshow at K R Nagar of the Mysuru district in the evening.