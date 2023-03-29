BJP will return to power with full majority in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the BJP would return to power with “full majority” in Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Welcoming the announcement of poll dates in the state by Election Commission of India, Joshi said that the people of the state would give a full majority to the government.

“It will not be a fractured mandate,” Joshi said and added that people would bless the BJP again as it had implemented several welfare programmes.

“In view of the work that our double-engine government has done for the development of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am fully confident that BJP will return to power with a full majority in Karnataka under the leadership of Yediyurappaji and Bommaiji,” he said.

People of Karnataka are keen on giving mandate to the BJP for the second consecutive term as they know “the history of the Congress”, he claimed.

“Congress makes false promises... They have not fulfilled the promises they made in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and recently in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.