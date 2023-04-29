Bommai looks to ride on development wave in Shiggaon

The electoral dice is heavily loaded in favour of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon constituency, where he is seeking re-election for the fourth term.

Shivabasayya Hiremath, a voter from Hanumarahalli in Shiggaon constituency, observes the segment has seen development under Bommai and that he would have it easy as there’s no strong candidate against him.

Ganesh Motennavar of Chakapur concurs, adding that the CM would have faced a tough fight had the Congress fielded ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni.

In fact, Bommai’s prospects didn’t look good when the Panchamasali agitation was at its peak in the last quarter of 2022. Bommai looked on shaky ground a few months back. But the BJP’s decision to create a separate reservation category for Lingayats and placating Panchamasali leaders with posts in boards and corporations helped boost the party's chances. Besides, Congress’ indecisiveness over its candidate selection has swung the pendulum in Bommai’s favour, it is said.

During the roadshows and rallies, the CM is making an emotional appeal to people apart from highlighting development of roads, filling of tanks, providing tap water, community halls for communities, colleges, hospital and textile park.

“Whatever I have become is due to your blessings. I am not the CM who runs away. I will serve you till my last breath,” he said.

Though the name of former minister Vinay Kulkarni (a Panchamsali Lingayat) was initially making rounds as the possible Congress candidate, the grand old party announced a ticket for Mohammad Yusuf Savanur of Hubballi.

But within a day, it changed the nominee, fielding Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, a former ZP member from Bommanahalli in Hangal taluk.

Support of Muslims

But Bommai’s supporters claim that the CM has the support of Muslims as he sanctioned works for all communities.

Maqbul Ahmed Battiwale, a fruit vendor from Savanur, says Bommai took up several development works and he is the favourite to win. S C Pattanashettar, a retired government employee from Bankapur, agrees, saying Bommai granted funds for temples, masjids and community halls, due to which his support base has widened.

Manjunath Manennavar, an electrical contractor from Shiggaon, however, begs to differ. He says Bommai as CM could have done more for the constituency. Also, locals are not getting jobs in sugar factories and garment mills. This apart, he is not easily available to his constituents after becoming CM, he laments.

Congress candidate Pathan says there is anti-incumbency against the CM. “All the works carried out in the constituency were substandard due to corruption and Bommai did everything possible against minorities. The sentiment which existed when Yediyurappa was the CM is no more now. People of Savanur are struggling to get records/documents at tahsildar’s office after a fire mishap there, while the drip and sprinkler irrigation project implemented in the constituency has totally failed,” he said.

“We will get support from all communities including Panchamasali and Kuruba, along with minorities. CM is spending a lot of money for polls, but I am hopeful of a win with a good lead as I am getting good response from people,” Pathan told DH.

JD(S) candidate Shashidhar Yeligar, who joined the party after he was denied Congress ticket, is recognised for service activities especially during Covid. Yeligar, who hails from Panchamasali community, is no pushover. He promises to generate more jobs, if elected.