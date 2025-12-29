Menu
Homeworld

Train derailment kills 13 in Mexico

Nearly 250 passengers and crew members were on board when the front engine derailed near the village of Nizanda, causing the train to partially plummet down an embankment, according to local media reports.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 03:47 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 03:47 IST
World news

