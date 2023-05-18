Congress CLP meet on K'taka CM decision at 7 pm today

Congress CLP meet on Karnataka CM decision at 7 pm today

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2023, 08:43 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 08:43 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

As suspense continues over the formation of a new government in Karnataka, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by the party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar here on Thursday evening.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief has written to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road here at 7 pm.

Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress's chief ministerial pick in Karnataka, with both the hopefuls -- Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted that an outcome is likely within a day or two.

After the multiple rounds of discussions, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said a decision on the new cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

 

