Deflate Congress's balloon of lies on May 10, PM Modi tells voters

During a public meeting at Ayanur near Shivamogga on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to reject the Congress party's politics and development "as they are confined to papers", stating that the Congress "has released a balloon of lies and it's the voters' responsibility to deflate the balloon on May 10" by supporting the BJP.

He directed his remarks towards the first-time voters, questioning the Congress party's ability to develop Karnataka, build the future of the state's youth, and safeguard parents. The Congress party has promised to generate two lakh jobs every year if voted to power, whereas the BJP government has generated over 30 lakh jobs annually in the state despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister claimed.

Modi also criticized the Congress party for its policies, which he claimed, would discourage investors from investing in Karnataka, leading to them leaving the state. He urged voters to bring an absolute majority BJP government to Karnataka. He termed Congress as an 85% commission government, accusing them of neglecting girls' education and women empowerment during their time in power. He claimed that when the Congress was in power, there were no toilets for girls in schools and colleges, which resulted in many girls discontinuing their education. "However, the BJP-led government constructed toilets and enabled girls to continue their education, leading to their success in various fields and creating a start-up revolution," he added.

Modi further attacked Congress, highlighting that during their reign, the minimum import price of areca nut was only Rs 100, which had put the areca growers of Karnataka in distress. He added that he had increased the minimum import price to Rs 350 per kg after becoming prime minister, thereby benefiting the growers of the region. He also stated that India is now listed among the top ten nations in agricultural exports, unlike earlier.

Modi exuded confidence that the BJP would form its government in Karnataka, mentioning that he had visited various constituencies across the state and felt that Yediyurappa's determination to bring the BJP to power would come true. He concluded by stating that he could hear only one voice from all four directions, "Ee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara" (The decision this time is bringing a majority BJP government).