DH Toon | 1 engine, 2 steering wheels

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 16 2023, 05:58 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 05:58 ist

All eyes are now riveted on the Congress' central leadership that will pick the new Karnataka chief minister, a decision preceded by intensive consultations, one-on-one interaction with MLAs and even a 'secret ballot'.

After the Congress party's stupendous victory in the May 10 assembly polls, intense lobbying for the chief minister's post in Karnataka started for former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

 

DH Toon
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
DK Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Politics

