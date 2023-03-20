Lead effort against ‘ploy to tweak history: DKS to seer

DKS urges seer to lead campaign against BJP’s ‘ploy to distort history’

Shivakumar urged the seer not to mediate or hold discussions with the BJP leaders on their Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda fiction

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 20 2023, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 06:17 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Monday accused the ruling BJP of creating fictional characters Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda to distort history and malign Tipu and Vokkaligas.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar urged Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami to spearhead a movement to stonewall the BJP’s move to misrepresent history with its ‘Uri Gowda & Nanje Gowda killed Tipu’ claim.

“The Kannada organisations and writers should defeat BJP’s move to distort history. The Adichunchanagiri seer should spearhead the movement. I appeal to the seers of all communities to join hands and condemn the BJP’s WhatsApp University’s ploy,” he said.

Shivakumar urged the seer not to mediate or hold discussions with the BJP leaders on their Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda fiction. 

“The BJP, in the past, tried to tamper with the history of Basavanna, Kuvempu, Ambedkar and Narayana Guru. We had opposed their bid to rewrite history... Now, they are after Tipu. Many British and Indian historians have chronicled Tipu’s wars, rule and death. There are enough records. With elections round the corner, the ruling BJP is pushing a false narrative to further its cause, Shivakumar charged.

“The school teachers of C T Ravi, C N Ashwath Narayan and Shobha Karandlaje must be wondering from where did their wards create all this,” the KPCC president taunted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

 