DKS urges seer to lead campaign against BJP’s ‘ploy to distort history’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Monday accused the ruling BJP of creating fictional characters Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda to distort history and malign Tipu and Vokkaligas.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar urged Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami to spearhead a movement to stonewall the BJP’s move to misrepresent history with its ‘Uri Gowda & Nanje Gowda killed Tipu’ claim.

“The Kannada organisations and writers should defeat BJP’s move to distort history. The Adichunchanagiri seer should spearhead the movement. I appeal to the seers of all communities to join hands and condemn the BJP’s WhatsApp University’s ploy,” he said.

Shivakumar urged the seer not to mediate or hold discussions with the BJP leaders on their Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda fiction.

“The BJP, in the past, tried to tamper with the history of Basavanna, Kuvempu, Ambedkar and Narayana Guru. We had opposed their bid to rewrite history... Now, they are after Tipu. Many British and Indian historians have chronicled Tipu’s wars, rule and death. There are enough records. With elections round the corner, the ruling BJP is pushing a false narrative to further its cause, Shivakumar charged.

“The school teachers of C T Ravi, C N Ashwath Narayan and Shobha Karandlaje must be wondering from where did their wards create all this,” the KPCC president taunted.