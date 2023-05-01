Election is for your future, not for Modi, Rahul tells people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a huge gathering as part of a campaign for the party’s candidate C Puttarangashetty in Chamarajanagar on Monday.

He also remembered late Congress leader R Dhruvanarayana on the

occasion.

Claiming that the Congress has been winning the Chamarajanagar segment for the last three elections, Gandhi pointed out that the Congress candidate does not have crores of rupees, like his BJP counterpart V Somanna. “You all are well aware of the BJP candidate and what he did earlier to the party,” Gandhi said, referring to Somanna’s departure from the Congress in 2009.

Also Read | 'This election is not about you': Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

“BJP was not elected in a democratic way. But it came to power through backdoor politics. There was a scam in almost everything and the list is too long. The authorities seized Rs 8 crore from the BJP MLA’s son over a Mysore Sandal Soap scam,” the former Wayanad MP said.

He stressed that the prime minister speaks only about himself during his visit to the state and not about the people.

“The people should understand that the election is not about Narendra Modi but for the youths, farmers and women of Karnataka. It is not Narendra Modi’s election. It is your election for your future, for your children and rights,” Gandhi said.

He criticized the government saying that for the first time in the country, the farmers had to pay GST, around 1.5 crore people lost jobs, and around 40 crore people lost their livelihoods. Industries have closed, this is the achievement of the BJP government, he claimed.

The people should limit the BJP to 40 seats in the election, he reiterated.