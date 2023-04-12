In Dakshina Kannada, BJP fields 3 new faces, denies ticket to 6-time MLA for Karnataka polls

The BJP has denied ticket to minister and six-time MLA S Angara from the Sullia constituency and fielded a new face - Bhagirathi Murulya - for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded three new faces and five sitting MLAs in Dakshina Kannada district.

Instead of Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor, the BJP has fielded zilla panchayat former president Asha Thimmappa Gowda.

In the Mangalore constituency, Sathish Kumpala, former zilla panchayat vice president, will face sitting Congress MLA U T Khader.

The sitting MLAs Harish Poonja (Belthangady), Umanath Kotian (Moodbidri), Rajesh Naik (Bantwal), D Vedavyasa Kamath (Mangalore City South) and Dr Y Bharath Shetty (Mangalore City North) have been successful in getting a ticket from the party.

On denial of the ticket, S Angara said, "The party has given the ticket to the candidate. With the support of the party, I have served as MLA six times. People have voted me to power".

To a query on whether he will work for the victory of the party’s candidate, he said, “I have not yet decided".

Bhagirathi (49) served as zilla panchayat member from the Jalsur constituency from 2005 to 2010. Earlier, she had served as a taluk panchayat member. She had also served as State SC Morcha vice president, and BJP district vice president and is presently serving as BJP Mahila Morcha executive member.

Asha Thimmappa Gowda served as DK Zilla Panchayat President in 2014 and served as a ZP member from Nelyadi and Bellare.