‘JD(S) is a ‘Private Limited Party’ of a family that has no agenda’: Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress and the JD(S) parties during the mega BJP convention at Ibbedu village, in Belur taluk, Hassan district, on Sunday.

The Prime Minister who reached Ibbedu village in Belur taluk, at around 3.50 pm, addressed a mammoth gathering.

Targeting the JD(S) in Hassan district, which is in the stronghold of the party, Narendra Modi reiterated that it was the ‘B’ team of the Congress.

While the Karnataka Congress is being controlled by a family in Delhi, JD(S) in Karnataka is a ‘Private Limited Party’ of a family that has no agenda, he criticised.

The Congress party has to take the permission of a family in Delhi to decide upon the candidate, on the CM and everything. But the JD(S) has always been concerned about strengthening its family, he ridiculed.

BJP is the only party that treats even an ordinary party worker as its family member (Parivar), he said.

Targeting Congress, Narendra Modi said that it is involved in appeasement politics, while BJP is concerned over the development. Their policy is to grab from one and give it to others in the name of social justice.

He also highlighted the various programmes of the BJP government for the uplift of women, farmers and others.

Stressing the people to vote for the BJP for development, Modi said that both the Congress and the JD(S), who have been projecting as rivals, join hands once the election is over. Voting for them is like a brake to the development works and takes the state on a reverse gear, he pointed out.