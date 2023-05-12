Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Results Live: Parties on tenterhooks as D-Day arrives, counting to begin at 8am

Karnataka went to polls on May 10 and the electoral battle in the state is slated to be a close one if exit polls are to be believed. With the BJP looking to secure a majority in the state and the Congress looking to make a comeback, JD(S) is likely to play kingmaker in this year's polls. Counting of votes began on May 13 at 8 am. Check out the latest updates and results, right here with DH.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Ahead of vote count, BJP and Congress claim victory
The BJP and Congress were both steadfast by claiming to emerge victorious when the Assembly election results come out on Saturday. After a meeting at BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa's residence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that the saffron party will reach the magic number (113).
Decisive or hung? Parties on tenterhooks as D-Day arrives
BJP and Congress camps went into a huddle on Friday, a day before the Assembly poll results, with anxious leaders of both parties brainstorming on their next moves if there is no decisive verdict, a prospect dreaded by both the national parties. Many exit polls have predicted a fractured mandate while predicting the Congress to emerge as the single largest party.
Mandate 2023: Parties jittery over hung Assembly scenario
Notwithstanding exit polls giving Congress the edge and predicting a setback for the BJP, both parties are jittery over the final outcome on May 13 even as the possibility of a hung Assembly cannot be ruled out.
HD Kumaraswamy offers pact, but with conditions
Anticipating a fractured mandate, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said he is ready to enter into an alliance with either the BJP or Congress depending on which party fulfils his conditions.Kumaraswamy's offer is in the context of seven out of 10 exit polls coming out on poll day on Wednesday indicating a fractured mandate while showing Congress as the single-largest party.
Read more
Bommai and BJP leaders meet at Yediyurappa's residence ahead of poll results
A day ahead of counting of votes in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday expressed confidence about the BJP crossing the "magic figure" with a clear majority, and said the question of coalition talks with other parties does not arise now.Bommai today met BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa along with other party leaders, including ministers Murugesh Nirani, Byrathi Basavaraj, party MP Lehar Singh Siroya and A T Ramaswamy, at the former chief minister's residence.
Anxious Cong leaders huddle ahead of Assembly polls results
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election results, top Congress leaders huddled on Friday to discuss various scenarios, including ways in which the party can keep its flock together if there's a photo finish.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Parties gear up for results, counting to start at 8am
As Karnataka awaits the results for Assembly elections for which polling was held on May 10, the ruling BJP and the Congress leaders went into huddles to hold strategy sessions on ways to keep the flock together.