Karnataka bye-elections results live updates: Vote counting commences
updated: May 02 2021, 08:22 ist
Counting of votes in Assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavakalyan and the Parliamentary constituency of Belgaum is today. Will the BJP win the three seats, or will Congress reign supreme? Follow DH for live updates
08:19
Preparation of counting of votes polled in bye-election at B V Bhoomareddy Reddy college in Basavakalyan assembly constituency (Bidar).
08:02
Strong room is being opened to commence vote counting in Belagavi
Strong rooms were opened in the presence of District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar, election observers, and counting agents of respective candidates.
Vote counting is slated to begin at 8:00 am and we expect to see the early trends in a couple of hours.
07:10
Covid-19 Protocol: Karnataka bypoll vote counting will take longer
The counting of votes polled in the by-elections of Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski, and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies is slated to start on Sunday (May 2), but it willtake double the time due to Covid-19 protocols.
It is estimated that the vote-counting may conclude around 4:00 pm in the evening.
Vote counting to start at 8:00 am
Voter turnout at bypolls of Belagavi Loksabha, Maski (Raichur) and Basavakalyan (Bidar) on April 17
Election Commission of India conducted bypolls of Belagavi Loksabha, Maski (Raichur), and Basavakalyan (Bidar) on April 17, 2021.
A total of 22,68,038 voters (including service voters) were eligible to cast their votes at 3,197 polling stations in the three constituencies where voting began at 7:00 am and concluded at 7:00 pm.
Among voters from all three segments, over 11.37 lakh were men and over 11.22 lakh were women.
A total of 30 candidates are in the fray from all three constituencies. While Belgaum has 10 candidates, Basavakalyan and Maski have 12 and eight respectively.
