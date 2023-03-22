K'taka Cong candidate list likely to be out in day or 2

Karnataka Congress candidate list will be out in a day or two: D K Shivakumar

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said initially the plan was to release the list on Wednesday but it has been pushed back to a later date

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 22 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 14:35 ist
D K Shivakumar file photo. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress' first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election will be released in a day or two, party state president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said initially the plan was to release the list on Wednesday but it has been pushed back to a later date.

Also Read | DKS urges seer to lead campaign against BJP’s ‘ploy to distort history’

"Today, we had thought of releasing the list of candidates. Our general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is here and our national president Mallikarjun Kharge has come here for celebrating Ugadi festival. It will be released in a day or two," Shivakumar told reporters here.

According to Congress sources, the first list comprising about 120 candidates may be out on Thursday afternoon.

The sources added that the first list will consist of sitting MLAs and those constituencies where there is less opposition to the candidates among the party workers and also stand a good chance to win the election.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

 