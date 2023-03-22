Karnataka Congress candidate list will be out in a day or two: D K Shivakumar

The Congress' first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election will be released in a day or two, party state president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said initially the plan was to release the list on Wednesday but it has been pushed back to a later date.
Also Read | DKS urges seer to lead campaign against BJP’s ‘ploy to distort history’
"Today, we had thought of releasing the list of candidates. Our general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is here and our national president Mallikarjun Kharge has come here for celebrating Ugadi festival. It will be released in a day or two," Shivakumar told reporters here.
According to Congress sources, the first list comprising about 120 candidates may be out on Thursday afternoon.
The sources added that the first list will consist of sitting MLAs and those constituencies where there is less opposition to the candidates among the party workers and also stand a good chance to win the election.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report
Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity
Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word
6 cities that are reimagining urban life
Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru
10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease
Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour
Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space