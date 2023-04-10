Karnataka polls: AAP releases third list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its third list of 28 candidates for the May 10 Assembly election.

With this, AAP has fielded candidates in 168 out of 224 constituencies so far.

"The criteria used to decide the winnability of our candidates is their integrity and their intent to serve rather than their money or muscle power," AAP said in a statement.

"People of Karnataka are fed up with the existing three traditional parties and want an alternative. This is what AAP is offering a real change!"

The average age of AAP candidates is 47. There are 16 farmers, 13 women, 18 advocates, 10 doctors, 10 engineers, 5 doctorates, 41 postgraduates and 82 graduates.

"All 28 candidates in the third list are contesting Assembly elections for the first time," the AAP said.

"We will fight the upcoming elections on the virtues of our candidates and the work that our party has done in Delhi and is doing in Punjab. We seek an opportunity to deliver the same pro-people governance and are confident that the people of Karnataka will bless our candidates with their support and votes," the party said.

AAP also claimed that both Congress and BJP are "clearly nervous" about the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's entry into Karnataka. "They fear that years of their loot politics will come to an end and are trying to use money and muscle power to damage AAP's campaign by threatening and attempting to bribe our candidates across the state," it claimed.