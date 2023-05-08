Plaint against 3 for pelting stones during campaign

Karnataka polls: Complaint filed against 3 for pelting stones during campaign

MLA Sa Ra Mahesh's son Dhanush was in the vehicle campaigning for his father when the incident took place

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, K R Nagar (Mysuru district),
  • May 08 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 16:24 ist
JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh. Credit: DH File Photo

A police complaint has been lodged against three persons for allegedly pelting stone on the car of MLA Sa Ra Mahesh's son Dhanush, on Sunday night.

It is said that Dhanush was on a campaign for his father Sa Ra Mahesh at Beechanahalli Kopal village in the taluk, when a few threatened them of dire consequences if they campaign in the village and also pelted a stone.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here

The incident occurred on Sunday night.

The vehicle driver Sagar has lodged a complaint with Saligrama police against three persons, identified as Sridhar, Kiran and Ravi from the village. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Sa Ra Mahesh
campaign
Saligrama
Police
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 