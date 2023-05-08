Karnataka polls: Complaint filed against 3 for pelting stones during campaign

A police complaint has been lodged against three persons for allegedly pelting stone on the car of MLA Sa Ra Mahesh's son Dhanush, on Sunday night.
It is said that Dhanush was on a campaign for his father Sa Ra Mahesh at Beechanahalli Kopal village in the taluk, when a few threatened them of dire consequences if they campaign in the village and also pelted a stone.
The incident occurred on Sunday night.
The vehicle driver Sagar has lodged a complaint with Saligrama police against three persons, identified as Sridhar, Kiran and Ravi from the village.
