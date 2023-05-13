Karnataka Results 2023: The parties that secured a vote share lesser than NOTA

Karnataka: NOTA's vote share outperformed these parties

Kshitij Betjewargi
Kshitij Betjewargi, DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2023, 17:28 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 21:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections still coming in, the spotlight is once again on the performance of the three major parties in the state - the Congress, which surpassed most exit poll predictions and appears set to form a government in the state with a comfortable majority; the BJP, which saw itself post a dismal performance despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-octane campaign in the run up to voting; and the Janata Dal (Secular), whose hopes of playing kingmaker appear all but dashed.

And yet, there are other political players, some of them recognized by the Election Commission as 'National Parties', that contested the Assembly election but failed to make a mark. As of 4.30 pm on counting day (May 13), the following parties secured a vote share lesser than 'NOTA', or 'None of the Above', per data from the Election Commission's website:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP fielded 209 candidates in the state, and promised in its 'Citizens Manifesto', among other things, zero corruption, a stipend of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth, 300 units of free electricity, a loan waiver for farmers along with minimum support price guarantees, and free-of-cost quality education. However, the party secured a vote share of only 0.58 per cent, as against the 0.69 per cent of votes that went towards NOTA. At the time of publishing this article, the party had won no seats and was not leading in any either. Notably, AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who launched his party's campaign from Davangere, was missing from the flurry of national leaders who descended from Delhi to up the campaign fervour in the days leading up to the election.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Sharad Pawar's NCP, which on April 21 released a list of 9 candidates, secured a vote share of 0.27 per cent. The party has not won any seats and does not lead in any either. Pawar, who declared that his party was contesting the polls to expand its voter base, came under fire from his Maharashtra political allies in the Congress party, with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chauhan reportedly saying that the NCP would serve as the BJP's 'B Team' in the run up to the election.

Other Parties:

In addition, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), as well as the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI(M)), all contested the Karnataka Assembly election unsuccessfully. At the time of publishing this article, none of these parties had won a seat or were leading in any. As against NOTA's 0.69 per cent vote share, BSP secured 0.31 per cent, JD(U) secured 0.00 per cent, AIMIM and CPI secured 0.02 per cent each, and CPI(M) secured 0.06 per cent.

 

