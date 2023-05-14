Kharge factor tilts scales in Congress' favour in Kalyana Karnataka

A Congress wave has swept the Kalyana Karnataka region, the home turf of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress has improved its seat share to 26 from 20 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. The party has won 63 per cent of the 41 seats in the seven districts.

On the other hand, after winning 17 seats in the previous polls, the BJP’s strength has reduced to 10 seats — indicating a reduction of 41 per cent. This despite a campaign blitzkrieg by PM Modi and central leaders. JD(S) has managed to win three seats in the region. The party had won four seats in the last Assembly election.

In Gangavathi, Janardhan Reddy of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha won against BJP MLA Paranna Munavalli. The BJP tried to play the Hindutva card in the constituency, where Anjanadri Hills, believed to be the ‘birthplace of Lord Hanuman’, is located.

The ruling party has managed to retain only one seat out of the five it had won in the undivided Ballari district in 2018.

The BJP had even tried hard to capitalise on a quota hike for SC/ST communities.

Around 40% (16 seats) of the Assembly seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates in Kalyana Karnataka.

BJP leader B Sriramulu, who is considered an icon of the Valmiki community, has lost to Congress MLA B Nagendra in the reserved constituency of Bellary Rural.

Article 371J

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s effort to highlight the party’s role in according Article 371J to the region appears to have worked in favour of the party.

The induction of BJP leaders Vishwanath Patil Hebbal and Arvind Chauhan into the Congress also helped Priyank Kharge retain the Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Infighting in the BJP also cost it the Afzalpur Assembly constituency. Nitin Guttedar had contested as a rebel candidate against his brother and former minister Malikayya Guttedar after being denied a ticket.

All five of the MLAs in Vijayanagar district suffered defeat, perhaps due to a wave of anti-incumbency.

Lata Mallikarjuna, late M P Prakash’s daughter, won from Harapanahalli constituency by contesting as Congress rebel candidate.

Senior Congress leaders Eshwar Khandre (Bhalki) and Sharan Prakash Patil (Sedam) were re-elected.