Laxman Savadi leaves for Bengaluru to decide his political fate

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who had announced that he would resign from the BJP and as an MLC, proceeded towards Bengaluru from the Belagavi airport on Friday, with his political fate hanging in the balance.

Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, the brother of KPCC Spokesperson and MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, accompanied Savadi as he left for the state capital.

Savadi had earlier stated that he would hold talks with both Congress and JD(S) leaders and would join the party of his choice or contest the Assembly elections in the state as an independent candidate from Athani.

Voting for the Assembly elections in Karanataka will be held on May 10, while counting is slated to take place on May 13.