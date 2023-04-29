Let Shettar die in Cong,' says K S Eshwarappa

Let Shettar die in Cong,' says K S Eshwarappa

KSE said, 'Shettar has become egotist and 16 corporators are not with him. Shettar is born with Hindutva blood and I am enraged over his stand'

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 29 2023, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 01:55 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

"I called former chief minister Jagadish Shettar to come back to BJP. But he did not listen. Let him die there", these are the words uttered by MLA K S Eshwarappa at a press conference, here on Friday.

He said, BJP is not targeting Shettar. All leaders are visiting major constituencies across the State. It is just an illusion of Shettar that BJP is targeting him, he said.

Also Read | Shettar denied ticket due to anti-incumbency wave: Sushil Kumar Modi

Slamming the former chief minister, Eshwarapa said, "Is Shettar an international leader? He should remember from which party he joined Congress. This is not a healthy development. Is Hubballi Pakistan? Do we need to take Shettar's permission to visit Hubballi? Shettar cheated his mother (BJP) and he tried to kill his mother who brought him up."

He said, "Shettar has become egotist and 16 corporators are not with him. Shettar is born with Hindutva blood and I am enraged over his stand". 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K S Eshwarappa
India News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Jagadish Shettar
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

 