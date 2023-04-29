Let Shettar die in Cong,' says K S Eshwarappa

"I called former chief minister Jagadish Shettar to come back to BJP. But he did not listen. Let him die there", these are the words uttered by MLA K S Eshwarappa at a press conference, here on Friday.

He said, BJP is not targeting Shettar. All leaders are visiting major constituencies across the State. It is just an illusion of Shettar that BJP is targeting him, he said.

Slamming the former chief minister, Eshwarapa said, "Is Shettar an international leader? He should remember from which party he joined Congress. This is not a healthy development. Is Hubballi Pakistan? Do we need to take Shettar's permission to visit Hubballi? Shettar cheated his mother (BJP) and he tried to kill his mother who brought him up."

He said, "Shettar has become egotist and 16 corporators are not with him. Shettar is born with Hindutva blood and I am enraged over his stand".