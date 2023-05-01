'Limit BJP to '40' seats,' says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka's Arsikere

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the BJP government, highlighting the rampant corruption in the state in the last few years and also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech during the election campaign in the state.

Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for Congress candidate K M Shivalingegowda, in Arsikere, Hassan district, on Monday.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, Rahul insisted that the party workers ensure that the Congress gets 150 seats in the elections or the BJP would again continue in horsetrading to form the government, and the corruption will increase from 40 to 60%, he criticised.

"The BJP is fond of the number '40'. Hence, it should be limited to 40 seats in the elections", he said.

Rahul Gandhi dared the PM to answer his questions during his next visit to the state for campaign.

"What did the PM do to curb the allegations of 40 per cent corruption against the BJP government in the state? What has he done for the people of Karnataka? What action has he taken to resolve the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue? What steps have been taken to help the unemployed youth? What was done to tackle the flood issue in Karnataka?"

Rahul Gandhi also suggested Prime Minister Modi to recognise the local leaders during his visit to take part in the convention. He does not mention even the names of any leader including B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. The local leaders would be happy if they are acknowledged, he said.

He also mentioned the five revolutionary programmes announced by the Congress party in its poll manifesto like Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna bhagya, Free bus journey for women, Yuva Nidhi for youths and others. The schemes will be passed in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power, he assured.

