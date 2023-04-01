More voters in Karnataka likely to opt for NOTA this time

The None of the Above (NOTA) option, introduced in the year 2015, was implemented in the state during 2018 Assembly elections. NOTA votes are expected to increase in the upcoming Assembly election scheduled to held in a single phase on May 10.

During 2018 elections, Karnataka witnessed 0.9 per cent NOTA votes out of the overall polling percentage of 72.10. This time, the political parties and those working at the ground level expect it to go up.

“The anti-incumbency is more in some constituencies, especially in urban areas, and such areas are likely to witness more votes for the NOTA,” said a representative of a political party.

“During our interaction with public, some youngsters expressed their priority for the NOTA as a mark of protest against the political system, “ said a worker of a national party.

Also read | Up to EC, voters to ensure free, fair polls

In 2018 Assembly elections, of the 5,05,15,011 total electors, there were over 3,63,14,292 valid votes in the EVMs, which account for 72.10 per cent. Around 30,388 votes were rejected and as many as 3,13,696 people opted for NOTA.

The data available from the 2018 elections show that a majority people who chose the NOTA option were from urban areas. In at least 28 segments, more than 2,000 voters chose the NOTA option and they were all urban constituencies.

Bangalore South constituency recorded highest votes for the NOTA at 3,948. In fact, it stood in 4th place after the votes secured by major political parties. Interestingly, in some of the constituencies the NOTA votes exceeded the winning margin of the candidates. In Badami constituency, former chief minister Siddaramaiah won by 1,696 votes, while the NOTA votes numbered 2,007.

Malleshwaram, where 14 candidates were in the fray, recorded 2,153 NOTA votes - fourth highest votes polled in the segment.

However, political analysts opine that people opting for the NOTA will not make any impact on the political system.

Prof Chambi Puranik, a political analyst, said, “NOTA has not served its purpose. It is just a kind of way to protest, but no party takes it seriously and it has not made any impact. The Election Commission has also not done any study about NOTA relevance.”

He advised voters to choose best among the worst instead of going for the NOTA. “Civil society should prefer individual candidate, rather going for the NOTA,” he added.