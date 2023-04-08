Mysuru: FIR against GTD's wife for poll code violation

Mysuru: FIR against G T Devegowda's wife for poll code violation

The programme was reportedly organised without any prior permission from the election officer

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 08 2023, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 05:01 ist
File photo of G T Devegowda. credit: DH Photo

Hunsur Rural Police have filed an FIR against Lalitha Devegowda, wife of JD(S) leader and MLA of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency G T Devegowda for alleged violation of election model code of conduct (MCC).

As per the FIR, Lalitha and her son - G D Harish Gowda - prospective JD(S) candidate for Hunsur Assembly constituency - reportedly participated in the foundation laying ceremony of a development work at Karnaguppe village, in Hunsur taluk, on April 1 after the MCC came into force. The programme was reportedly organised without any prior permission from the election officer. Also, the people of the village are said to have raised slogans during the programme - which was noted in a video clipping.

Hence, following a complaint by a flying squad officer, an FIR has been filed under Section 188 of IPC against Lalitha.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

poll code violation
G T Devegowda
Karnataka News
Chamundeshwari Assembly
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

 