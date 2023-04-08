Mysuru: FIR against G T Devegowda's wife for poll code violation

Hunsur Rural Police have filed an FIR against Lalitha Devegowda, wife of JD(S) leader and MLA of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency G T Devegowda for alleged violation of election model code of conduct (MCC).
As per the FIR, Lalitha and her son - G D Harish Gowda - prospective JD(S) candidate for Hunsur Assembly constituency - reportedly participated in the foundation laying ceremony of a development work at Karnaguppe village, in Hunsur taluk, on April 1 after the MCC came into force. The programme was reportedly organised without any prior permission from the election officer. Also, the people of the village are said to have raised slogans during the programme - which was noted in a video clipping.
Hence, following a complaint by a flying squad officer, an FIR has been filed under Section 188 of IPC against Lalitha.
