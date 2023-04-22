Rahul to embark on two-day visit to K'taka tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to Karnataka on April 23

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 21:29 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit starting Sunday, where he will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address public, Congress party said on Saturday.

According to his schedule, Gandhi will reach Hubballi at 10.30 am and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote by helicopter.

Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.

Also Read | Amit Shah confident of BJP win in Karnataka, says Rahul should not play 'victim' after disrespecting OBCs

The Congress leader will pay his obeisance to Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga. He will also participate in the Basava Jayanti celebration organised by the Utsava Samiti of Basava Mantapa.

Gandhi will then participate in ‘Jana Samparka’ (public contact) and address people in Vijayapura at Shivaji Circle.

On Monday afternoon, the former Congress president will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi. Further, he will travel to Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youths). In the evening, he will hold a public meeting in Hangal in Haveri district.

Gandhi will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend ‘Jai Bharat’ programme.

Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Congress
Elections 2023

