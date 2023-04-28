Reddy brothers facing existential crisis in political minefield

The trinity of Reddy brothers from Ballari — Gali Janardhana Reddy, Karunakar Reddy and Somashekar Reddy — were instrumental in installing the first BJP government in South India through what is often described as ‘Operation Kamala’. The brothers were rumoured to have accomplished this through the riches earned from illegal iron-ore mining in 2008.

Today, however, one of them is forced out of BJP, while the other two are fighting their battle for existence and relevance in party and politics.

The Reddy family is a politically divided house now. Particularly since Janardhana Reddy floated his own party Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP). The party announced the candidature of Aruna Lakshmi, the wife of Janardhana Reddy. In response, the BJP selected sitting Ballari city MLA Somshekhar Reddy to take her on.

Party office-bearers in Bengaluru told DH that the high command was not keen on fielding Karunakar Reddy from Harapanahalli, the constituency he represents now, as an internal party survey had received a ‘negative’ response.

KRPP has not fielded a candidate against Karunakar.

“Reddy brothers are no longer the force they used to be in 2008. Not just BJP, other political parties too believe that the Reddy brothers will not only bring their money bags but also the baggage of illegal mining,” said a political observer in Ballari.

Karunakar Reddy and Somashekar Reddy are also rapidly losing their ground in BJP. This can be discerned through the open support several opposition candidates are receiving from several party workers.

“We have not received any instructions from the state-level leaders to campaign for Karunakar Reddy,” said V Sannajjayya, a BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha member in Harapanahalli taluk. In the past, Sannajjaya had

opposed Karunakar Reddy’s candidature.

Currently, some workers are endorsing the candidature of Latha Mallikarjun, an independent candidate and daughter of late M P Prakash. The sitting MLA seems to have lost favour with his voters due to his unavailability in the taluk.

“Money alone cannot buy votes; Karunakar Reddy has lost connection with the ground. The MLA was not to be found anywhere in his constituency during Covid,” said Chennappa Rudrappa, a tailor at Nilagund village in Harapanahalli.

Speaking to DH, Karunakar Reddy expressed confidence in retaining his seat, even while acknowledging the limited support he received from taluk-level BJP workers. “I am not being neglected by the party’s high command. And with the changing circumstances, party workers come and go. That has not deterred our party’s resolution to win the seat,” he said.

Somashekar Reddy seems to be aware of Aruna Lakshmi Reddy’s ‘influence’ over BJP workers.

“To help my brother secure bail, I had to serve 63 days of jail. However, today, he is insulting me by fielding my sister-in-law against me,” said Somashekar.

However, Janardhana Reddy’s popularity among the masses and the business community continues to soar. There is a perception that he can develop a city without the support of the government.

“With his resources, he can develop Gangavathi,” said Rajashekar Sirigeri, a roadside food vendor in Gangavathi.

Political pundits also say that Janardhana Reddy’s social engineering could give him an edge in Gangavathi. Three months before the poll dates were announced, he had provided financial assistance to specific sectors of voters by organising sports meets and religious fairs.

Aruna Lakshmi said, “Janardhana Reddy is not angry with BJP. He wanted to join the BJP, but they did not want him. A man who helped them come to power in the state is being neglected.”