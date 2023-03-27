SDPI, BJP are communal parties helping each other: Khader

U T Khader, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, is the only Congress lawmaker from the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The four-time Mangaluru MLA spoke to DH's Naina J A on the upcoming election, especially in the communally sensitive coastal part of the state.

Excerpts:

How will Congress have an edge in the election?

There is a favourable atmosphere for Congress in Dakshina Kannada and the state. The response has been much better than it was in the 2013 election. Voters have realised that Congress is the only alternative for development and stable government.

Will anti-incumbency favour Congress?

There is 100 per cent anti-incumbency. The factor that will hugely benefit Congress is the utter failure of BJP government in delivering programmes to the people. There is no clarity in any of their programmes. Everything is politicised and calculated in terms of vote.

Will caste politics play a role?

BJP is trying its best to divert the minds of people through caste equations. Instead of development, they are banking on caste, which won’t work much. Like in the past, voters can’t be carried away by caste politics. People are tired of corruption and anti-people policies of the government. As a result, BJP will lose some percentage of votes they had gained in the previous election.

What is the Congress’ strategy?

Our focus is mainly on stable and clean administration. People of Karnataka want development, peace, stability and clean administration. We will highlight the maladministration of the BJP government along with the guarantees that will be offered by the Congress.

CM Bommai has said your guarantees are bogus.

Our guarantee card has a guarantee and warranty. It is the BJP that failed to fulfil even 10 per cent of its manifesto promises.

There’s a demand for a Hindu MLA in Mangaluru. How will you counter it?

Nobody has come to me and complained about my work in the constituency. It’s the people who decide whom they want to elect as their representative to address their problems. Those raising the demand have not done anything for people.

Will the SDPI pose any threat to Congress?

Both SDPI and BJP are communal parties helping each other. I enjoy their involvement in the election. If I win directly, then there’s no challenge in it. If I win amid all the problems and allegations, then it will be history. I’m confident that people in the constituency will vote for development, communal harmony and not those who disrupt peace.

SDPI leader Elyas Thumbe recently claimed that his party withdrew candidates at the behest of Congress in the 2018 election.

This is far from the truth. As a political party, we want them to contest the election. Why should we tell them not to contest? This is an election where people think about their happiness, security and whether or not the government is acting constitutionally. It’s not a panchayat election to favour a friend or a family member. People will think twice. If they waste one vote, then they have to wait for five years to rectify the mistake.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has asked his party workers to talk about Love Jihad and not development.

People in the district no longer tolerate divisive politics and will teach a lesson to the BJP. The BJP wants to divert attention by raking up emotional issues. Even the police have failed to act against those making communal statements.

Will the Hijab issue drive the coastal poll narrative?

No. It will not be an issue during the election. But SDPI is trying to make Hijab an issue for its survival.