Vote in large numbers: BBMP chief urges first-timers

Pointing out that the success of a democracy is derived from maximum voters exercising their franchise, BBMP Chief Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Tushar Girinath has urged first-time voters on Sarjapura Road to fulfill their civic duty.
Girinath spoke at the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, which the Election Commission of India (ECI) has designed to sensitise voters, especially the IT/BT companies, and persuade them to take part in the electoral process by maximising voting.
Zonal Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra was also present.
