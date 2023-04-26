Vote in large numbers: BBMP chief urges first-timers

Vote in large numbers: BBMP chief urges first-timers

BBMP Chief Commissioner has urged first-time voters to fulfill their civic duty

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 03:32 ist
Tushar Girinath, district electoral officer and BBMP chief commissioner, spoke at a voter awareness event at Vijaya College, Bengaluru, on Monday. He urged young voters to go out and get inked on May 10. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth H G

Pointing out that the success of a democracy is derived from maximum voters exercising their franchise, BBMP Chief Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Tushar Girinath has urged first-time voters on Sarjapura Road to fulfill their civic duty.

Girinath spoke at the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, which the Election Commission of India (ECI) has designed to sensitise voters, especially the IT/BT companies, and persuade them to take part in the electoral process by maximising voting.

Zonal Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra was also present.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BBMP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Radio silence suggests failure of Japan Moon landing

Radio silence suggests failure of Japan Moon landing

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

UK’s first Jagannath Temple to be built in London

UK’s first Jagannath Temple to be built in London

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

 