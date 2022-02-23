Amit Shah promises to make Manipur a sports hub

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday promised to make Manipur the country's biggest sports hub while Congress asked why he was silent on the demand for repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, (AFSPA) 1958.

"Our vision is to make Manipur the biggest sports hub in the country. We want to free the youth of Manipur from drugs and insurgency, engage them in sports in order to prepare them to win gold medals in the Olympics. Players like Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Bombaila Devi and Lasihram are not only pride of Manipur but also of the entire country," Shah said while addressing a campaign rally at Churachandpur in Manipur.

Shah said work on the national sports university project in 325 acres land in Manipur an with investment of Rs 800 crore was progressing fast. "We will set up Khelo India centres in each of the 16 districts in order to prepare the players for Olympics. We also have plans to set up an Olympic Park to groom the talents," he said.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said Manipur was known for blockdes, insurgency, drugs and arms trafficking during Congress' tenure. "Since BJP government came to power in 2017, Manipur is now known for connectivity, innovation and development. We want to talk to the insurgent groups to address their problems the way we signed agreements with insurgent groups in Assam," Shah said. "We have also fulfilled the long demand for Inner Line Permit in Manipur," he said.

Killing of a Colonel of Assam Rifles, his family and four jawans in November last year by militants in Churachandpur district invited a lot of criticism towards the BJP-led government in the state.

Reacting to the allegations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and Shah, Congress observer for Manipur, Jairam Ramesh asked why both were silent regarding the strong demand for the repeal of AFSPA. "We wanted to hear what is the Home Minister going to do with AFSPA. During Congress' tenure, the AFSPA was withdrawn from Municipality areas in Imphal but BJP has not done anything after that even as there is a strong demand for repeal of the act," Ramesh said.

Congress' manifesto focussed on the AFSPA and promised to repeal the act but BJP manifesto remained silent on the demand.

Assembly elections in Manipur is scheduled on February 28 and March 4.

