JD (U) offers support to BJP in Manipur

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which fouught the Assembly elections in Manipur on an anti-BJP poll plank and won six seats, on Saturday offered to support the BJP government in the state.

"In the interest of the people of Manipur, JD (U) has decided to support BJP in the formation of the government. The JD(U) would like to appeal to BJP to honour the mandate reposed on the party and fulfill the hopes and aspiration of the people of Manipur," the party said in a statement to DH.

The decision comes hours after all six newly elected MLAs visited Patna and met JD (U) Chief Nitish Kumar on Friday. The MLAs returned to Imphal on Saturday morning.

JD (U) put up candidates in 38 out of 60 Assembly seats and made the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and election to Autonomous District Councils their main poll planks, on which Opposition Congress attacked BJP. The party also gave tickets to the candidates who were either rejected by BJP or were vocal against Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and BJP.

The JD (U) contested Manipur elections after a long time.

BJP won absolute majority with 32 seats while National People's Party (NPP) came second by winning seven seats. Congress and Naga People's Front, another partner of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017, won five seats each.

Soon after the results were declared on March 10, Biren Singh said NPP would no longer be part of the new government but BJP would maintain "coalition dharma" with NPF.

BJP leaders, however, said the party high command would take the final call about making NPF and JD (U) part of the new government. Two Independent MLAs, Haokholet Kipgen of Saitu constituency and Sapam Nishikant of Keishamthong constituency also offered to support the BJP government to take oath soon.

Meanwhile, JD (U) MLAs unanimously elected Khumukcham Joykisan Singh as leader of the legislature party in the presence of Afaque Ahamad Khan, the party general secretary and in-charge of Northeast and a few other leaders.

