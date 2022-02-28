Manipur Assembly Elections: Churachandpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Churachandpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 58) in Churuchandpur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Churachandpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022. In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate V. Hangkhanlian won Churachandpur constituency seat beating NPEP candidate Phungzathang Tonsing by a margin of 614 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Churachandpur constituency were 54113. Of that, 33732 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

