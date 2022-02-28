Manipur Assembly Elections: Hiyanglam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Hiyanglam Assembly Constituency (AC No. 38) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Hiyanglam Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Radheshyam Yumnam won Hiyanglam constituency seat beating INC candidate Elangbam Dwijamani Singh by a margin of 1725 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hiyanglam constituency were 26450. Of that, 25063 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hiyanglam assembly constituency.