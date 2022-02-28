Manipur Assembly Elections: Sugnu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Sugnu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 39) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Sugnu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Kangujam Ranjit Singh won Sugnu constituency seat beating BJP candidate Yumnam Jiban Singh by a margin of 3133 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sugnu constituency were 26775. Of that, 23529 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

