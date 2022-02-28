Manipur Assembly Elections: Nungba Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Nungba Assembly Constituency (AC No. 54) in Tamenglong district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Nungba Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Gaikhangam won Nungba constituency seat beating BJP candidate Adim Pamei by a margin of 5147 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nungba constituency were 25392. Of that, 19584 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nungba assembly constituency.