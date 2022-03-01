Modi, Shah target Congress in Manipur, promises AIIMS, skill university but silent on AFSPA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday charged that Congress created division among people living in the hills and valley in Manipur to remain in power while urging people to vote for BJP to end militancy, drug menance and for its development agenda.

Shah was more fierce in his attack saying that a vote for Congress could bring the problem of blockades, militancy and fake encounters back to Manipur.

"While casting your votes on March 5, you have two options: Congress and BJP. If you press the wrong button for Congress, the problem of militancy, bandh, blockades, drugs and fake encounters will return. Voting for BJP will mean stability and development. It is upto you what you want," Shah said while addressing a rally at Heirok Assembly constituency in Thoubal district.

"Congress party always divided people living in the hills and in the valley, between Nagas and Kukis and Meiteis and Nagas. Since BJP came to power in 2017, we united all communities, be it in the hills and in the valley," Shah said.

Heirok and 21 other constituencies including 10 in the hills will go for polls in the second and final phase of elections on March 5. Polling for 38 other constituencies, most of which are in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley was conducted on Monday (February 28.)

BJP, which is leading the coalition government since 2017 has set a target for absolute majority this time. Although Hindu-dominated Imphal Valley has a strong support base of BJP, it is likely to face challenge in the Christian-dominated hills, where Nagas and Kukis live.

Claiming that BJP ended blockades, which was frequent during 15 years of Congress government (2002 to 2017) and brought peace to the state in the past five years, Shah promised to end militancy through talks, make Manipur free from drugs menace and transform it into the biggest sports hub.

"In the 15 years under Congress, there was only one startup of the Gandhi family. After we came to power, we supported 5,477 startups in Manipur with investment of Rs. 200 crores. We will bring AIIMS to Manipur soon after forming the next government. We also promise today to set up a skills university within six months of government formation," Shah said.

ILP and AFSPA:

Shah said BJP fulfilled a long demand in Manipur by introducing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and bringing Manipur to the railway map.

"Ibobi Singh kept on knocking at the door of Gandhi family for ILP but nothing happened. This caused a lot of blockades. But we gave ILP to Manipur only after the CM Biren Singh requested for it over phone," Shah said. People from outside needs a travel permit under the ILP to visit Manipur. Ibobi was the CM between 2002 and 2017.

Shah, however, did not talk about AFSPA, another long demand across Manipur. The demand is more strong in Naga dominated constituencies in the hills where polling will be conducted on March 5.

Addressing a virtual rally on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed Congres claiming that they reduced Manipur into a state known for bandh, blockades, militancy and drugs trafficking. "But Manipur today is becoming a gateway of exports and is known for startups, skills and sports," Modi said. "Congress kept people divided to remain in power. But we took up several measures such as Go to Hills, Go to Village campaigns to unite people and take the development to people's doorsteps," Modi said.

