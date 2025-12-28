Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Jatayu released in Pench Tiger Reserve soaring near Anjaneri hills in Nashik

According to BNHS researchers, J132 travelled through Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, taking 15 days to reach Nashik.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 09:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikPench

Follow us on :

Follow Us