CM Channi, Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating MCC

Charanjit Singh Channi, Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating poll code

They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 19 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 17:27 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa seat have been booked for violating the model code of conduct.

They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday, the last day for campaigning, an FIR lodged against them said.

The case was lodged on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla from Mansa. CM Channi on Friday had gone to Mansa to campaign for Moosewala. They have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the FIR revealed.

The case has been registered at Mansa police station City-1.

Polling for 117 assembly seats is scheduled to be held on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Elections
Punjab Polls
India News
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022
model code of conduct
Congress

What's Brewing

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

13 die as Eunice leaves many in Europe without power

13 die as Eunice leaves many in Europe without power

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

 