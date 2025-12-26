Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex declines for 3rd day, sheds 367 pts on foreign fund outflows

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled in positive territory. Markets in Hong Kong were closed.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 11:02 IST
Business NewsSensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us