Year-ender 2025: Cult classics that were re-released in theaters this year

Nostalgia took center stage in 2025, with numerous legendary films making a return to theaters through special re-releases. Highlights included Rajinikanth's 'Padayappa' and Yash Chopra's timeless romantic hits like 'Dil To Pagal Hai', allowing cinema fans to relive the magic of these classics. Here we list films that hit the big screen again in 2025.