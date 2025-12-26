Menu
Year-ender 2025: Cult classics that were re-released in theaters this year

Nostalgia took center stage in 2025, with numerous legendary films making a return to theaters through special re-releases. Highlights included Rajinikanth's 'Padayappa' and Yash Chopra's timeless romantic hits like 'Dil To Pagal Hai', allowing cinema fans to relive the magic of these classics. Here we list films that hit the big screen again in 2025.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 11:00 IST
Rajinikanth in Padayappa.

Credit: Arunachala Cine Creations

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in Devdas.

Credit: Mega Bollywood Pvt. Ltd

Shah Rukh Khan with Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Credit: Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Credit: Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd

A still from the film Jab We Met.

Credit: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision

Vijay in a still from the movie Sachein.

Credit: VV Creations

A still from the Bollywood movie Sholay.

Credit: Sippy Films

Published 26 December 2025, 11:00 IST
