Kejriwal rolls out populist freebie driven agenda in poll-bound Punjab

While claiming his party to be the 'most honest among all political outfits ever since independence', AAP’s Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday rolled out a populist agenda for poll-bound Punjab loaded with freebies and promises.

Kejriwal said if his party is voted to power in the ensuing Assembly polls, the AAP will provide for round-the-clock free electricity supply to consumers. He said, Rs 1,000 monthly aid will be deposited in the bank account of all women above the age of 18-year in Punjab. Kejriwal, who embarked upon a ‘10-point agenda’ for Punjab’s growth, said employment generation, a drug-free state will be among AAP’s top priority.

Kejriwal said, his government will renovate Punjab's government schools and hospitals similar to those in Delhi.

Also Read | AAP may just fall short of majority in Punjab

“To improve the medical infrastructure, 16,000 “Pind” clinics will be established in Punjab along the lines of Mohalla (locality) clinics in Delhi. The government will guarantee treatment for every Punjabi, regardless of the cost of the treatment or operation. On free power, he said, people will be free of power outages under the AAP government, and all families will receive free electricity up to 300 units.

The AAP national convener said his party will focus on a corruption-free Punjab, restore the state's peace and harmony and set up state of the art education and health care infrastructure on similar lines to the Delhi model. In the backdrop of the success of the farmer agitation that forced the Modi government to repeal the three farm laws, Kejriwal said his party will focus to uplift the agriculture sector.

“The Akalis and Congress ruled Punjab for 45 years under a deceitful partnership arrangement. But the people of Punjab will make them bite the dust this time,” Kejriwal said in Mohali.

Kejriwal said due to lack of employment a large number of Punjabi youths are going abroad by spending lakhs of rupees. The AAP government will create ample job opportunities to the extent that those who have left their homeland for dollar dreams will contemplate returning back in the next five years. Kejriwal also talked about the many instances of sacrilege in Punjab with justice eluding.

Check out DH's latest videos: