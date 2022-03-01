Punjab Assembly Elections: Fazilka Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Fazilka Assembly Constituency (AC No. 80) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Fazilka Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Davinder Singh Ghubaya won Fazilka constituency seat securing 39276 votes, beating BJP candidate Surjit Kumar Jyani by a margin of 265 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Fazilka constituency were 164322. Of that, 1,42,404 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Fazilka assembly constituency.