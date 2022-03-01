Punjab Assembly Elections: Ludhiana South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Ludhiana South Assembly Constituency (AC No. 61) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Ludhiana South Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, LIP candidate Balvinder Singh Bains won Ludhiana South constituency seat securing 53955 votes, beating INC candidate Bhupinder Singh Sidhu by a margin of 30917 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ludhiana South constituency were 149582. Of that, 1,00,769 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ludhiana South assembly constituency.